CTB Vs NK Dream11 Ford Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Canterbury will play against Northern Knights in the Ford Trophy at Christchurch, New Zealand. The match will be played on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3.30 AM IST. Let us look at the match preview and Dream11 predictions for the match.
Canterbury are placed first on the points table. They have won two matches, while one match was abandoned. Northern Knights, on the other hand, have won one, while losing two matches. They are placed fourth on the points table.
In their previous match against Otago, Canterbury’s Chad Bowes scored 76 runs, while Cole McConchie scored 60 in the same match. Andrew Hazeldine took three wickets for his side. While Andrew Ellis bagged two wickets. Daryl Mitchell scored 62 in the previous match for Northern Knights, while Kristian Clarke scored 55 runs. Anurag Verma bagged three wickets while Scott Kuggeleijn took a wicket for his side as well. Kuggeleijn is a known name amongst Indian fans, having taken part in the IPL last season for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Andrew Hazeldine, Andrew Ellis, Cam Fletcher, Stephen Murdoch, Ken McClure, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Jack Boyle.
Northern Knights: Kristian Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Daryk Mitchell, Anurag Verma, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson.
Captain: Cole McConchie
Vice-captain: Cam Fletcher
Wicket-keeper: Cam Fletcher
Batsmen: Chad Bowes, Stephen Murdoch, Kristian Clarke, Dean Brownlie
All Rounders: Cole McConchie, Daryk Mitchell
Bowlers: Andrew Ellis, Andrew Hazeldine, Anurag Verma, Scott Kuggeleijn
Canterbury are the favourites ahead of Northern Knights due to their good performance in the campaign so far.