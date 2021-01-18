Mitchell Starc Becomes Top Twitter Trend As Alyssa Healy Slams Indian Fan For Criticism

Indian pace merchant Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut on the second match of the ongoing series Down Under, claimed his maiden five-wicket haul on Day 4 at the Gabba. Siraj, who was inducted in the Indian side over an injured Mohammad Shami, has impressed one-and-all this summer by outperforming several seasoned bowlers across both sides. Eventually, an Indian fan made a comparison of Siraj’s performance with that of 61-Test veteran Mitchell Starc, only to draw a fitting response from the cricketer’s wife Alyssa Healy.

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus Live: Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Rohit Sharma For "irresponsible" Shot On Day 2

India vs Australia 4th Test: Alyssa Healy slams fan after unwanted comparison

Australian women cricketer and batting star Alyssa Healy took note of the ‘comparison tweet’ and gave a fitting response to the user. After Mohammed Siraj dismissed Josh Hazlewood to clean up the Australian innings, a Twitter user implied that the young Indian pacer has taken more wickets than Australia’s speed-gun Mitchell Starc in this series.

Alyssa Healy responded back saying that his comparison was not funny and Siraj’s performance only reflects his own “ability and reward for effort…”. Moreover, the dynamic Australian Women opener also responded to another fan on Twitter, saying the Indian pacer “should be praised for his efforts” since he has had an “incredible series”.

Lmao Siraj has more wickets than Starc in this series #AUSvIND — Mitul (@R3Mitul) January 18, 2021

Why’s it funny?! Reflects Siraj’s ability and reward for effort..... — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 18, 2021

Actually no. I’m giving credit to a young Indian bowler who’s had an incredible series and should be praised for his efforts! — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 18, 2021

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Comically MOCKS Steve Smith On His Face With Controversial Gesture: WATCH

Mohammed Siraj wickets in international cricket

The 26-year-old pacer has played three Tests in his career, with all three of them coming in India’s 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar campaign Down Under. After three Tests and six innings, Mohammed Siraj's wickets section comprises of 13 wickets at an average of 29.53.

The moment Mohammed Siraj broke through for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket! @VodafoneAU | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xZgHvrVgZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

Mitchell Starc, with 11 wickets this series, will get to have another crack at the Indians on Day 5 of the series-deciding Test match at the Gabba. India reached 4-0 within two overs before rains enforced an early Stumps on Day 2. Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 294 to set India a Day 5 target of 328 runs.

That's stumps with play abandoned on day four.



This epic series will come down to the final day at the Gabba...



Scorecard: https://t.co/qvYTMS1oAN #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/O99kwYMzUg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Also Read | Joe Root Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith In Rare WTC Record

India vs Australia live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Shines With Maiden 5-wicket Haul In Test Cricket, Gets Emotional: WATCH

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.