Mitchell Starc To Fly Home For Supporting Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 WC Final

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to leave the South Africa tour midway after being given the green light to attend Sunday’s India Women vs Australia Women Women’s T20 World Cup final at MCG. Mitchell Starc will miss the Saturday’s third and final ODI in Potchefstroom. With Australia already 2-0 down in the three-match series, Starc’s absence would open up a spot for other bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson in the XI.

Women's T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc to cheer for wife Alyssa Healy

JUST IN: Australian paceman Mitchell Starc will miss Saturday’s final ODI against South Africa as he travels to Melbourne for the #T20WorldCup for a "once in a lifetime opportunity to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final." pic.twitter.com/QYKft2u00X — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 6, 2020

Mitchell Starc's wife and Australian wicketkeeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy will be part of Australia’s team to face India at the MCG on Sunday as the home team chase their fifth Women's T20 World Cup crown. Speaking about Mitchell Starc's absence, Australia coach Justin Langer said that it is a once in a lifetime chance for Mitchell Starc to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in a home Women's T20 World Cup Final and so the team is happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion. The break will give him a chance to get refresh ahead of upcoming Australia's home and away ODIs and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand.

Women's T20 World Cup: Alyssa Healy stats

Alyssa Healy is currently the 5th highest run-getter in the Women's T20 World Cup with 161 runs at an average of 32.20. Alyssa Healy won the T20 and ODI Player of the Year awards at the Australian Cricket Awards.

Women's T20 World Cup: Where to watch IN W vs AU W live streaming in India?

The IN W vs AU W live telecast in India will be shown on the Star Sports Network. The India Women vs Australia Women live match will be broadcasted in both Hindi and English. The India Women vs Australia Women match can be followed live on the ICC's website and app. They can also be watched LIVE on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. IN W vs AU W Live streaming can be done on Hotstar for all these matches.

