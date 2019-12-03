Mitchell Starc Rejecting IPL 2020 Disappoints And Shocks Fans On Twitter

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc on Monday opted out of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata on December 19. The cricketer made himself unavailable for the auction and will not be participating in next year’s Indian Premier League. His surprise announcement came on the same day when Starc led charge of the Australian bowling attack with his match-winning spell against Pakistan in the Day-Night Test in Adelaide.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Mitchell Starc rejects IPL 2020, fans react

The last time Mitchell Starc participated in the cash-rich league was in 2014 when he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-arm pacer is currently enjoying a good run with the ball as he ended the recently concluded Test matches against Pakistan as the highest wicket-taker of the series. Earlier this year, Starc was also the leading wicket-taker of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

His self-exclusion from IPL 2020 came as a surprise to many fans. Fans of the cricketer who were eagerly awaiting to see him in IPL colours took to Twitter to express their opinions. Check out some of the tweets down below.

Mitchell starc opted out of @IPL. I was so much excited that we will see some rivalries and aggression this season. I was a little bit upset but have to understand about his injury problems ahead of @T20WorldCup. Country always comes first. 👍🙌 #mitchellstarc #IPLAuction #IPL — Meet Shah (@meetshah99) December 2, 2019

I'm sure opting out of IPL, wouldn't have been an easy decision to make for Mitchell Starc.



Be it for anyone, mental space and family time are equally important thing as earning some quick bucks.



He'll be back, uprooting stumps and playing for his country - Where he belongs! 💪🏽 — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) December 2, 2019

