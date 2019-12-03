The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mitchell Starc Rejecting IPL 2020 Disappoints And Shocks Fans On Twitter

Cricket News

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc opts out of the IPL 2020 ahead of the upcoming auction on December 19. The last time Starc played in IPL was in 2015 with RCB.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mitchell Starc

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc on Monday opted out of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata on December 19. The cricketer made himself unavailable for the auction and will not be participating in next year’s Indian Premier League. His surprise announcement came on the same day when Starc led charge of the Australian bowling attack with his match-winning spell against Pakistan in the Day-Night Test in Adelaide.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Mitchell Starc rejects IPL 2020, fans react

The last time Mitchell Starc participated in the cash-rich league was in 2014 when he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-arm pacer is currently enjoying a good run with the ball as he ended the recently concluded Test matches against Pakistan as the highest wicket-taker of the series. Earlier this year, Starc was also the leading wicket-taker of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

His self-exclusion from IPL 2020 came as a surprise to many fans. Fans of the cricketer who were eagerly awaiting to see him in IPL colours took to Twitter to express their opinions. Check out some of the tweets down below.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG