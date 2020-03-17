Mitchell Starc Likely To Lose Out On ₹9.6 Crore From IPL 2018 Contract With KKR

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc pulled out his name from the IPL 2020 auction just a few days before the bidding event. The cricketer also did not feature in the 2019 edition to commit himself for the 2019 World Cup and the Ashes in England. Meanwhile, the cricketer was part of the auction in IPL 2018 and was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹9.60 crore. However, he was not able to feature in any match for the franchise due to a leg injury he sustained in South Africa.

Mitchell Starc likely to lose out ₹9.60 crore from IPL 2018 contract

According to a recent report, Mitchell Starc could well lose out his ₹9.60 crore pay-out from his IPL 2018 contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders. The opposing lawyers are reportedly claiming the leg injury that kept him out of IPL 2018 was not an unexpected or a sudden event. The cricketer has now lodged a lawsuit with the Victorian County Court against a London-based insurance market, where an individual can opt for coverage against circumstances that are not unique.

IPL postponed due to coronavirus

In other news, the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic has impacted several sporting events. Even the upcoming IPL 2020 has now been postponed to April 15 instead of the originally planned date of March 29. Several other launch dates are being considered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL franchise owners.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

