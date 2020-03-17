The Debate
Mitchell Starc Likely To Lose Out On ₹9.6 Crore From IPL 2018 Contract With KKR

Cricket News

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2018 auction for ₹9.6 crore but could not play any match due to injury.

Mitchell Starc

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc pulled out his name from the IPL 2020 auction just a few days before the bidding event. The cricketer also did not feature in the 2019 edition to commit himself for the 2019 World Cup and the Ashes in England. Meanwhile, the cricketer was part of the auction in IPL 2018 and was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹9.60 crore. However, he was not able to feature in any match for the franchise due to a leg injury he sustained in South Africa.

Also Read | Mitchell Starc Rejecting IPL 2020 Disappoints And Shocks Fans On Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mitchell Starc, Joe Root Shun Lucrative Contracts And Here Are Some Reasons Why

Mitchell Starc likely to lose out ₹9.60 crore from IPL 2018 contract

According to a recent report, Mitchell Starc could well lose out his ₹9.60 crore pay-out from his IPL 2018 contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders. The opposing lawyers are reportedly claiming the leg injury that kept him out of IPL 2018 was not an unexpected or a sudden event. The cricketer has now lodged a lawsuit with the Victorian County Court against a London-based insurance market, where an individual can opt for coverage against circumstances that are not unique.

Also Read | Aus Vs NZ: Mitchell Starc Pays Ultimate Tribute To Steve Smith After His One-handed Ripper

IPL postponed due to coronavirus

In other news, the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic has impacted several sporting events. Even the upcoming IPL 2020 has now been postponed to April 15 instead of the originally planned date of March 29. Several other launch dates are being considered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL franchise owners.

Also Read | World Cup 2019 | Jason Behrendorff And Mitchell Starc Seal Semi-final Berth For Australia. Mitchell Starc Becomes Leading Wicket-taker

Also Read | World Cup 2019 | WATCH: Here's How 2015 WC's 'Player Of The Tournament' Mitchell Starc Set Up Mohammad Shahzad's Dismissal

First Published:
