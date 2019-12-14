Aus Vs NZ: Mitchell Starc Pays Ultimate Tribute To Steve Smith After His One-handed Ripper

Australia's Steve Smith took a one-handed screamer to send New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson back to the pavilion off Mitchell Starc's bowling on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match between the two nations at Perth. Williamson’s dismissal also ended his 76-run stand with batsman Ross Taylor. New Zealand top-order were rocked early as the visitors lost both openers for just a run on the board but the duo of Williamson and Taylor steadied the ship before Smith produced the moment of magic.

Steve Smith's catch was fantastic: Mitchell Starc

As Mitchell Starc was steaming in to bowl the 23rd over of the innings, the pacer induced a sharp edge towards Steve Smith at second slip. Smith flew over to his right and grabbed the pink ball to get the prized wicket of in-form Kane Williamson. The Black Caps skipper scored 34 from 70 balls in his attempt to rescue New Zealand after early setbacks.

In the post-match conference after the end of second day's play, Starc was asked about Smith's exceptional grab. The southpaw replied that his catch was not unexpected because he had taken those kinds of catches in the past. He went on to say that Smith's catch had certainly created a buzz in the crowd and lifted up the team's spirits. Starc termed the catch as 'fantastic' and added the importance of the wicket as Williamson was batting really well. He also said it was nice when the fielders hung on to those catches.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were eventually bowled for 166. Taylor top-scored with 80 while Starc was the chief predator as he grabbed a fifer. At the time of writing this article, Australia were 121/1 as they lost David Warner for 19. The hosts are in a commanding position and lead by 371 runs. New Zealand will need a miracle to make a comeback in the Test.

