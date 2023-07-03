'I Had No Doubt': Mitchell Starc Hits Back At England On Controversial Bairstow Dismissal

Ashes 2023: The second Test between England and Australia saw a lot of controversies. Australian team inflicted a second consecutive defeat on England at the Lord's. A brilliant exhibition of Test cricket during all the five days made this particular Test a memorable one.

Mitchell Starc opened up on the controversial Ben Duckett catch

Mitchell Starc was also under the scanner in the second Test. The left handed fast bowler took a catch to dismiss Ben Duckett. He appeared to have taken a clean catch but the umpires decided to have a look at the footage. The replay showed Starc was in complete control of the catch but his hand touched the grass while he was in hold of the ball. Later the match official cleared that according to the law a catch only be regarded as completed when both the ball and the fielders body are in complete control.

“I had no doubt I was under control of the ball. They're going by the letter of the law, which states that in bracing my body, the ball was on the turf. It's going to be interesting moving forward with (similar catches).”

Starc also used the example of the Jonny Bairstow dismissal which sparked a massive ropw in the cricket world. The fast bowler further added, “But we've got to accept that one, just like they're going to have to accept the stumping. Let me put it this way – his (Bairstow's) was as much out as mine was not out,” said the pace bowler. Bairstow’s wicket also followed the law, as did Duckett being adjudged not-out. The umpires made the correct call in both situations, and Starc says that is where the discussion should stop.

“If you're going by the letter of the law, they were the right decisions. We'll leave it in the hands of the officials"