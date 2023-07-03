Bairstow Dismissal: How Hunter Got Hunted In Ashes, Here's Video Of Jonny's Trangressions

Australia won the 2nd test of the Ashes 2023 after they beat England by 43 runs and have extended their lead by 2-0. However, the final day was not just about winning and losing, as the Lord’s Cricket Stadium was full of controversies, and one of them was Jonny Bairstow’s wicket on Day 5.

Tempers flare at the Lord's cricket ground during 2nd Ashes Test

When England regained control of the game in the 52nd over with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow at the crease, Australia's Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after Bairstow left the crease, believing the ball had been declared dead. Emotions were high following Alex Carey's runout of England wicketkeeper Bairstow on the Day 5 of the 2nd Test at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium. The Australian wicketkeeper hit the ball into the stumps and caught Bairstow beyond the crease after he had sauntered out to the other end after dodging the last ball of the over. Many England players and supporters were angry when Bairstow was adjudged run out following a third umpire evaluation.

How did Bairstow's cunning effort to run Labuschagne out fail?

Thought we had seen this before. Jonny Bairstow attempting to catch Marnus Labuschagne stepping out of his crease two days ago. #Ashes @wwos @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/U28fEvlEu8 — Sam Djodan (@samdjodan) July 2, 2023

According to a newly released video, Jonny Bairstow of England attempted to run out Marnus Labuschagne of Australia during the Lord's Test before being caught by Alex Carey as he left his crease on Day 5. Carey's throw towards the stumps caught Bairstow off guard, leading to his dismissal and a huge loss for England in the ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023. On Day 3, though, Bairstow further attempted the same strategy, firing the ball towards the stumps as Labuschagne was standing at the wicket. Labuschagne remained in his crease, but Bairstow's toss was off-target. After the game, Australian captain Pat Cummins noted that Bairstow frequently tries to remove a player in this manner and provided examples from the past. In order to maintain their series lead, England must win the forthcoming third Test at Headingley.