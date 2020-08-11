Mitchell Starc Finally Reaches Settlement For Insurance Payment Over Missing IPL 2018

On Monday, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc finally reached a settlement in his fight for an insurance payout worth $1.53 million. The insurance was claimed concerning the IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders the pacer lost due to an injury that made him miss the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last year in April, Mitchell Starc filed a lawsuit demanding an injury payout from the insurer.

Mitchell Starc reaches insurance settlement

A report published in the Sydney Morning Herald broke the news this week. It disclosed that while terms of the financial agreement have not yet been released, they will be duly filed in a few days. The report also mentioned that the insurance settlement came on Monday, just two days before the case was due to be heard in the Victorian County Courts.

Mitchell Starc had earlier missed IPL 2018 with injury

During the 2018 IPL auction, Mitchell Starc had bagged a mega deal of $1.8 million with Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the Australian pacer was unable to feature for the Kolkata Knight Riders that year as he injured his right leg during Australia’s tour of South Africa ahead of the tournament. The injury, which was a fracture in his right tibial bone was caused by bowling on uneven footmarks on a worn-out pitch during the second Test of the four-match series, according to Mitchell Starc.

Starc’s insurance claim explained

Earlier press reports had mentioned how Mitchell Starc had taken out a policy that would pay him a $1.53 million benefit if he missed the IPL season because of injury. The dispute between Starc and his insurers arose regarding differences on the timing of the injury. According to the policy, the bowler was entitled to a payout if he got injured between February 27 and March 31 in 2018. According to the terms of the policy, the pacer had to prove that “he suffered a single, sudden and unexpected event which occurred at an identifiable time and place” to avail the insurance.

However, both sides eventually filed conflicting medical reports which eventually led to a lawsuit. With the help of an orthopaedic surgeon, Mitchell Starc claimed that he suffered the injury on March 10, 2018. In May, Starc’s manager Andrew Fraser showed video footage of the second Test against South Africa to prove that he got injured in real-time. However, Dr Seamus Dalton, on behalf of the insurer claimed that the injury didn’t occur on the said date, but was rather a result of gradual and continued symptoms over the course of the Test.

Considering recent developments, it appears Mitchell Starc has finally won the insurance payout. The bowler won't be seen taking part in IPL 2020 after he had earlier opted out of the tournament. In the absence of Mitchell Starc, Kolkata Knight Riders roped in his teammate Pat Cummins to spearhead the team’s bowling attack. Pat Cummins will be seen in action for the Kolkata Knight Riders as the IPL 2020 dates have scheduled the tournament to begin from September 19.

Image Courtesy: AP