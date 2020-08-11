Mitchell Starc Inspired After Steve Smith's $100k Investment In 2005 Gets Valued At $13.7m

The relationship between Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc hasn’t always been on the best of terms, according to several reports over the years. The fast bowler’s comments were earlier taken out of context in the media in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal. The media speculation was later put to rest by Mitchell Starc himself, as he clarified that he has the utmost respect for Steve Smith. Now, it looks like the bowler is looking to follow on the footsteps of his former captain when it comes to his business investments.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KKR Relive Pat Cummins Dismissing Head Coach Brendon McCullum With Fiery Yorker

Mitchell Starc looking to emulate Steve Smith, to invest in startups

According to Australian business platform Financial Review, the Australian ace is looking to invest in start-ups, in the hope that he will hit a similar jackpot that Steve Smith did earlier with his investments. The publication revealed that Mitchell Starc has formed a new investment syndicate along with 25 other Australian sports stars with the objective of investing in businesses during their early stage.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Gains Official Fan Club From Rivals CSK's State Tamil Nadu

The group, called Athletic Ventures includes Mitchell Starc along with NBA player Matthew Dellavedova, Greater Western Sydney Giants AFL players Matt de Boer and Toby Greene, rugby union player Michael Hooper amongst others. Athletic Ventures has already made its first investment decision, with the group investing just over $500,000 in digital marketing company Eucalyptus. According to the report, the group Mitchell Starc is part of will predominantly focus on verticals where the players can utilise their own expertise and experience, such as health and fitness industries.

Also Read: 'Music To My Ears': KL Rahul Back In The Nets As IPL 2020 Nears

Steve Smith investments success story

Australian batsman Steve Smith's investment in an online mattress designer is making him more money than playing cricket. #RichList https://t.co/OGkf472jYS — Financial Review (@FinancialReview) August 12, 2019

Mitchell Starc’s decision to start investing in start-ups looks to be inspired by Australian batsman Steve Smith, who recently made a jackpot from one of his such investments. Another The Australian Financial Review (AFR) report had disclosed last year that Steve Smith’s $100K investment in 2015 in Koala Mattress lead to a windfall of $12.1 million for the player. Koala Mattress, in which Steve Smith made a 10% investment in July 2015, managed to build a customer base of 200,000 with the company now valued at $150 million.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Snub Not Something To Regret At All: Ex-RCB Pacer Mitchell Starc

How much is Steve Smith net worth?

Courtesy of his smart investments and earnings from cricket, Steve Smith’s net worth has consistently been on the rise. The player is regarded as one of Australia’s wealthiest athletes, with Man of Money pegging the player’s net worth around $22 million. The player mainly earns from his brand endorsement deals and business investments, with his salary earnings from cricket forming a smaller portion of his net worth.

Disclaimer: The above Steve Smith net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: instagram/steve_smith49, instagram/mstarc56