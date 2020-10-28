Mitchell Starc Removes Twitter Account To Focus Solely On Upcoming India Series?

Australia's pace attack for the upcoming home series against India is all set to be led by Mitchell Starc. The left-arm pacer had received much criticism for his performance against the Indian team during the side's tour of Australia in 2018-19, both for his average bowling and his antics on the field. The four-test series ended with India winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil for the first time in history, but also caught media attention for the on-field verbal battles between players.

Mitchell Starc deletes Twitter account ahead of India challenge

In an interview with cricket.com.au on Tuesday, Mitchell Starc admitted that he had let himself get affected by the "noise" during India's last trip Down Under. Starc had only managed to take 13 wickets from all four Tests that series. The Aussie pacer has also deleted his Twitter account to reduce the impact of media opinions on his game ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 series.

“The noise just got to me and (so did) people who really didn’t have any part of the team, (who voiced) opinions which they’re entitled to, (but) now I just couldn’t care less what people say,” Starc explained in his interview. “I just don’t need to listen to that stuff anymore. I don’t read it and I’m a happier person for it. As long as I have people around me who I trust talking to, and (in) the changeroom as well, that positive reinforcement is there no matter what.”

Starc pulled out of this year's Dream11 IPL in order to spend more time with his wife, Alyssa Healy who is currently playing the Women's Big Bash League with the Sydney Sixers. Barring him and Nathan Lyon, almost all of Australia's probable white-ball squad members are busy with the IPL.

Talking about his decision to remain in Australia and play some domestic red-ball cricket for NSW at the Sheffield Shield, Starc said, “The wickets have been quite flat here so it’s just a chance to hone those skills on wickets that aren’t offering too much. You can look at it either way – the guys over in the IPL are over there playing an extremely high level of cricket, but I get to hone my skills with the red ball."

Mitchell Starc net worth

According to celebrityearnings.com, Starc's net worth is approximately $15 million. This includes his fees from his Dream11 IPL days when he was playing for Bangalore and later, Kolkata and includes his contract with Cricket Australia. According to the website, Starc also owns a waterfront property in Sydney worth approximately $5 million.

