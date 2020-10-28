Rohit Sharma Unperturbed By Australia Tour Snub, Enjoys Day On The Beach With Wife Ritika

Defending champions Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is currently nursing a hamstring problem. The cricketer suffered the same during Mumbai’s Super Over defeat to Punjab on October 18. Since then, Sharma has missed his side’s both games (against Chennai and Rajasthan) and is likely to sit out of their upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 clash against Bangalore on Wednesday, October 28 as well.

Rohit Sharma spends a day with wife after India squad for Australia tour announcement

On Tuesday, October 27, Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh where the two are enjoying a “nice and relaxed” evening at a beach. Apparently, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain seems to be unfazed by his exclusion from the India’s touring party for Australia. A day before Rohit Sharma’s post, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s Test, ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming tour of Australia where they excluded Mumbai skipper from all three line-ups due to his untimely injury.

Rohit Sharma’s Instagram post amidst his injury

BCCI snubs Rohit Sharma from India squad for Australia tour

ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, October 28. For Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.COM and Rohit Sharma Instagram

