Mitchell Starc's 42 Wickets In All Pink-ball Tests Make Him Most Successful: WATCH

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc is all set to headline his team’s pace attack against India in the first of the four-match Test series, starting at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 onwards. Interestingly, the first Test is a pink-ball affair between the two sides, thus marking India’s first-ever Day-Night Test match away from home. Just two days prior to the commencement of the high-profile series, Cricket Australia shared an alarming video for the tourists, featuring an action-packed collection of all 42 of Mitchell Starc’s wickets with a pink ball in hand.

Mitchell Starc trains ahead of India vs Australia pink ball Test, watch video

Cricket Australia reminds India of pink-ball veteran Mitchell Starc with spine-chilling video

The first-ever Day-Night Test match was played at the Adelaide Oval (also the venue for the first India Test) back in November 2015 with hosts Australia taking on New Zealand. Overall, the Australians have competed in seven Day-Night Tests, all at home venues, and have won each of those games with convincing margins. Veteran speedster Mitchell Starc has featured in all seven of Australia’s pink-ball matches and he is currently the leading wicket-taker in the world in this specific Test format.

Mitchell Starc records in pink-ball Tests

The Mitchell Starc records column with a pink ball in hand makes for a staggering read. Across seven Tests under lights, he has generated 42 wickets at an impressive average of 19.23. Overall, he has collected 244 wickets in 57 Test matches at an average of 22.27. Here is a look at every wicket he has taken in pink-ball Tests.

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

