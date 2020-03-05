Mithali Raj 'feels For English Girls' After India Qualify For Women's T20 World Cup Final

The India Women's cricket team on Thursday qualified for the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup that is being played in Australia. The match could not be played due to rain and India progressed to the final courtesy of a perfect record in the group stage. Now, former Indian captain Mithali Raj has claimed that she felt sorry for the English cricket team.

Women's T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj congratulates India Women team

Mithali Raj, in a tweet, has congratulated the Indian team for qualifying for their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup final. She asserted that as an Indian, she was absolutely thrilled to see India qualify for the final. However, she felt sorry as a cricketer for the English Women's cricket team.

Ind W vs Eng W result Women's T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj feels sorry for England team

As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 5, 2020

Mithali Raj went on to plead that she would never want the Indian team to face such a difficult situation in a competition as big as the World Cup. According to the rules set out for the tournament, there was no option of a reserve day for the semi-finals. The rule also claimed that the team which finished at a higher position in their respective groups would qualify for the final.

India Women vs England Women: Blues won every game of Women's T20 World Cup group stage

India has won every fixture of the group stage in the competition. The team started off with a win, defeating Australia by 17 runs. They subsequently went on to win against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, thus maintaining a perfect win record in the group stage.

India Women vs England Women: Blues to play on March 8 in Women's T20 World Cup final

The #INDvENG semifinal is called off due to rain. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 make it to their maiden #T20WorldCup final. pic.twitter.com/y4rfDWjzFi — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 5, 2020

England lost their first match of the tournament against South Africa. However, they subsequently defeated Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies. India will now play against the winner of the semi-final 2 (South Africa vs Australia) on Sunday, March 8 in abid to clinch their first-ever T20 World Cup.

