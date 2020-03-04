India Women Vs England Women T20 World Cup Semi-final All Toss Stats And Match Timings

The first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India Women and England Women. The India Women vs England Women match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on March 5. The India Women vs England Women live match will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at India Women vs England Women toss stats and match timings for the impending semi-final clash.

India Women vs England Women Toss Stats

Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women have lost the toss all occasions in their last five T20I matches. However, India have won four of those five matches and all four of those wins have come in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, England Women team have won the toss on two occasions in their last five completed matches. They have won three of those matches with their most recent victory coming against West Indies Women in their final Group B game.

India Women vs England Women Toss: Toss factor as per playing conditions

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground usually favours spinners during the second half of the game. In all women’s T20Is played at the venue, the average score batting first has been 156. Due to cloudy weather conditions, fast bowlers may become a deciding factor in the game. Judging by the weather conditions, expect the captain to win the toss and field first.

India Women vs England Women Toss: What time is India Women vs England Women match?

The toss for the upcoming match will be conducted at 9:00 AM IST. The match will then commence at 9:30 AM IST. The first innings will conclude at 11:00 AM IST and the two teams will break for a 20-minute interval. The players will step back into the field for the run chase at 11:20 AM IST.

India Women vs England Women Toss: Squad updates

India Women vs England Women Toss: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

India Women vs England Women Toss: England Women Squad

Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies.

India Women vs England Women Live Match Details

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST and will be played on Thursday, March 5. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports Network, Hotstar and JioTV. For India Women vs England Women live match score, updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website.

The #T20WorldCup semi-final draw:



3pm local time: 🇮🇳 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

7pm local time: 🇿🇦 v 🇦🇺



Who are you backing to make it to the final? pic.twitter.com/ar3vcAI7Re — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

