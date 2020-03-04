India Women Vs England Women T20 World Cup Squad Updates Ft. Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav

The upcoming first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India Women and England Women. The India Women vs England Women match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on March 5. The IN W vs EN W live match will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at the squad updates of India Women vs England Women game and the IN W vs EN W live streaming details.

India Women vs England Women: Who is playing in India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final?

IN W vs EN W Live: India Women Squad Updates - Who is playing in India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final?

When it comes to the question of “Who is playing in India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final?", captain Harmanpreet Kaur is likely to field the same playing XI from India’s last Group A match against Sri Lanka. The Indian batting will once again rely on 16-year-old Shafali Verma to provide a blitzkrieg start at the top. In the bowling department, the Indian captain will look up to the spin duo of Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav to deliver with the ball.

India Women vs England Women: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

IN W vs EN W Live: England Squad Updates - Who is playing in India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final?

England Women are also likely to field the same playing XI from their previous game against West Indies. Their batting revolves around skipper Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver. Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone is expected to steer the bowling department once again for the English side.

India Women vs England Women: England Women Squad

Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies.

India Women vs England Women: Playing XI Predictions

Based on current form and playing conditions, we have predicted the best playing XI from both sides expected to play in the upcoming game to answer the ‘Who is playing in India vs England Women's T20 World Cup semi-final?’

India Women vs England Women: Predicted India Women XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma.

India Women vs England Women: Predicted England Women XI

Heather Knight (c), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers.

Note: IN W vs EN live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV.

The #T20WorldCup semi-final draw:



3pm local time: 🇮🇳 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

7pm local time: 🇿🇦 v 🇦🇺



Who are you backing to make it to the final? pic.twitter.com/ar3vcAI7Re — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

