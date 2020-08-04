MKCC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

Malmo Kings Cricket Club (MKCC) will face Evergreen Cricket Club (ECC) in the 2nd match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Tuesday, August 4 at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, MKCC vs ECC Dream11 team and MKCC vs ECC Dream11 top picks.

Also read: ECC Vs HSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction and preview

MKCC is currently third on the points table having won one and lost one from the 2 matches they played on Monday. On the other hand, ECC will be playing their second match of the day and will look to pick up 2 points and stay in contention for a place in semi-final. Expect the match to be a hard-fought contest

Also read: Former TN Player Malolan To Miss Out On Stint As CPL Team Assistant Coach

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs ECC Dream11 team



MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MKCC squad

Bilal Shirzad, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Sedik Sahak, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Shahid Aslam, Pasal J Mohammad, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Khaled Safi and Rahim Safi.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Claims MS Dhoni Did Selector's Job By Helping Him In Deciding Cricket Future

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: ECC squad

Rizwan Shah, Umar Nawaz, Tauqeer Ahmed, Shahid Sarwar, ZahidKaini, Zia Ul Haq, Waqar Khan, Raja Ilyas, Mehraan Khan, Irfan Mian, Aftab Mohammad, Ahmer Ali, Arsalan Ali, Asif Kalyal, Nazar Mohammad, Wahidullah Mohammadullah, Saqib Latif, Waqas Ali, theRaees Ahmad and Shamraiz Iqbal.

Also read: England Pacer Chris Woakes Happy Being Away From The Spotlight

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 top picks

Z Muzaffar

I Mian

T Ahmed

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs ECC probable Playing XI

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs ECC probable Playing XI: MKCC

P Mohammad, J Mushtaq, M Safi, C Hussain, S Aslam, Z Muzaffar, A Shirzad, Z Sahak, S Sahak, M Yosefz and B Shirzad

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: MKCC vs ECC probable playing XI: ECC

A Ali, N Mohammad, W Mohammadullah, S Latif, T Ahmed, R Ahmed, I Mian, A Mohammad, A Kalyal, U Nawaz and Z Kaini

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 team

MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction

As per our MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, MKCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, MKCC vs ECC Dream11 top picks and MKCC vs ECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MKCC vs ECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)