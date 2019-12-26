Mohammad Amir Apologises To Rilee Rossouw After Losing 6-0 In FIFA 20

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir and South African batsman Rilee Rossouw are currently representing Khulna Tigers in the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). On off-cricket days, both overseas stars can be seen enjoying their leisure time with various activities. Quite recently, both Amir and Rossouw had a friendly football tussle in a FIFA video game. In the end, Rossouw’s Liverpool defeated Amir’s Barcelona by a 6-0 margin.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Mohammad Amir apologizes to Rilee Rossouw after FIFA defeat in a hilarious manner

Rilee Rossouw took to Twitter and uploaded a screenshot of their final score-line. In the caption, he asked Mohammad Amir for an apology. Amir wasted no time and responded in a hilarious manner. Check out Mohammad Amir’s tweet down below.

Sorry for wasting ur time bro😂😂😂 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Khulna Tigers in BPL 2019-20

Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers are currently placed fourth on the points table in the ongoing 2019-20 BPL season. They have won three and lost two out of their five matches so far in the tournament. Rilee Rossouw was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in their opening game against Chattogram Challengers. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 64 from just 38 balls to guide his to a comfortable 8-wicket victory. Rossouw backed up his performance with another sparkling 66 from 31 balls against Rangpur Rangers and 52 from 32 balls against Sylhet Thunder. Mohammad Amir also picked up two key wickets in their win against the Rangers. Khulna Tigers will now once again face Rangpur Rangers. It will be their sixth game of the tournament and it will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium