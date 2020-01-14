Mohammad Amir Hits Back At Ex-Pakistan Players With Record 6-17 In BPL T20 Match

Pakistan speedstar Mohammad Amir ran riot as he took 6 wickets and helped Khulna Tigers reach the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final, as they defeated Rajshahi Royals by 27 runs in the first qualifier on Monday.

Earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 78 had taken Khulna to 158 for 3 in 20 overs. At the halfway stage, the Royals would have been glad to restrict the Tigers to a small total despite Shanto's long stay in the middle. But Mohammad Amir with his terrific opening spell of three overs buried all hope for the Royals as he became the first bowler in BPL history to take a six-wicket haul.

Mohammad Amir claimed the fourth 5-wicket haul of Bangabandhu BPL T20 2019-20 against Rajshahi Royals.#BBPL #BPLseason7 pic.twitter.com/ONU7E7U1yw — BPLT20 (@Official_BPLT20) January 13, 2020

Mohammad Amir cleaned up Liton Das to deliver a massive blow to the Royals’ camp. In his next over, the pacer nipped out Afif Hossain Dhrubo to set the alarm bell ringing in the opposition dugout. In the same over, he found Alok Kapali’s outside edge.

Amir wreaked move havoc as he sent back Andre Russell for a five-ball duck. Robbie Frylinck got Ravi Bopara and added to the wickets-column.

Shoaib Malik kept witnessing the carnage from the other end as he got to his fifty off 39 balls. The required-rate kept rising and the Tigers needed 74 off the last four overs. In the 17th over, he scored 21 runs off Shafiul Islam to keep the Royals’ hopes alive.

Amir picked up a fifer, dismissing Taijul Islam. The pacer sent back Malik, who ended on 80 off 50, and ended the Royals’ hopes of a victory.

Mohammad Amir lets his ball do the talking

Mohammad Amir retired from Tests in July 2019 despite being just 27-years old. He was lambasted by former Pakistan cricketers for his decision. Shoaib Akhtar said that he was thoroughly disappointed with the decision and added that he wouldn't select players who quit red-ball cricket to focus on ODIs and T20Is had he been the selector. Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raza had also taken to Twitter to express their disappointment at Mohammad Amir's decision.

But Mohammad Amir, in order to focus on the limited-overs format called it quits from Test cricket. He has hit back at former cricketers with his performance in the BPL which has certainly been impressive as he has picked up 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 17.78

IMAGE COURTESY: BPL OFFICIAL TWITTER HANDLE