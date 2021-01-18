Mohammad Amir Rubbishes Retirement Rumours, Has One Condition Before Donning Pak Jersey

One month after announcing his retirement from international cricket, pacer Mohammad Amir has now said that he will only think about playing for Pakistan once the current management led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq leaves.

The left-arm speedster had earlier said that his decision to retire was not based on him being dropped for the recently-concluded New Zealand series, rather it was based on how some members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management kept on going about his decision to not play Test cricket.

'Stop spreading fake news'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Amir clarified that he would be donning the Pakistani jersey only once the current team management leaves. The 28-year-old then urged the media to stop spreading fake news just for the sake of selling their stories.

'I don't think I can play cricket under this management'

Last month, the Pak frontline fast bowler revealed why he would not be able to play the game under the current team management.

"To be honest, I don't think I can play cricket under this management, I am leaving cricket, for now, I am being mentally tortured, I cannot handle it, I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me, I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me chances when I came back after the ban," said Amir in a video that had gone viral back then.

Mohammad Amir's cricketing career

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests where he picked up 119 scalps in his 10-year Test career from 2009-2019. The left-arm pacer has also represented the Men In Green in 61 One Day Internationals and 48 T20Is where he has picked up 81 and 59 wickets respectively.

The premier quickie had announced his retirement from red-ball cricket at the age of 27 after which he had faced a lot of criticism from his countrymen as well as legendary pacers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar. His most memorable performance was picking up three important wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals India where his opening spell proved to be too much for the Indian batsmen to handle in that summit clash.

Chasing a huge target of 339 to retain their title, the Men In Blue's top-order including the likes of Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion early on as India never recovered from the initial setback and were eventually bundled out for 158. Pakistan registered a mammoth 180-run win to win their maiden CT title.

