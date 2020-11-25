Mohammad Hafeez Insults Ramiz Raja, Claims 12-year-old Son Has 'better Game Awareness'

It is no secret that Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and former cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja are not very fond of each other. The two have been at loggerheads since earlier this year when Raja had asked Hafeez to retire gracefully from international cricket to help Pakistan cricket as they have a good pool of young players and they must move ahead. In response, Hafeez had hit back at Ramiz saying that his decision to retire is not dependent on anyone’s advice and it is his personal choice.

Mohammad Hafeez reckons his 12-year-old son has more game awareness than Ramiz Raja

Now, the Pakistan all-rounder has taken another shot at Raja, saying that he respects the veteran's cricketing career but always had reservations regarding his game awareness. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Hafeez said that he acknowledges Ramiz's services for Pakistan cricket as a player. He further said that he respects Ramiz's opinion but he has reservations over his cricketing sense and game awareness.

Taking a cheeky jibe at the 58-year old, Hafeez reckoned that even his 12-year-old son's game awareness is better than Raja's. Hafeez opined that he can continue saying such things for promoting his YouTube channel but it doesn't affect him and he will continue playing for Pakistan as long as he is fit and performing.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to compete with New Zealand in three T20Is followed by a two-match Test series. The three T20I matches will be played on December 18, 20 and 22 respectively whereas the two Tests will be played on December 26-30 and January 3-7. The Pakistan team is already in New Zealand as they have started preparing for the tour. The Pakistan squad for New Zealand 2020 comprises 35 players and some of the notable exclusions include Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand 2020

Babar Azam (Captain), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Abbas, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haider Ali, Imam-Ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Danish Aziz, Imran Butt, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Zeeshan Malik, Shan Masood, Mohammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez net worth

Mohammad Hafeez has been one of Pakistan's prominent cricketers for more than a decade and a half. According to cloudnetworth.com, the Mohammad Hafeez net worth is up to $10 million. The Hafeez net worth includes his earnings from being an international cricketer as well as endorsements and several ventures.

