PCB Confirms England Will Play T20Is In Pakistan Before T20 World Cup In India

Cricket fans in Pakistan are regarded as passionate followers of the game, extremely attached to their national team as well as the sport. International cricket returned to Pakistan with the Zimbabwe series earlier this year, signalling a new dawn for the sport in the country. Pakistan fans have yet another opportunity to rejoice as a major international team is set to play a series on Pakistani soil after a gap of 16 years.

Pakistan vs England 2021: PCB confirms T20 series in Karachi

Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup in 2021, Pakistan and England will battle it out in the shortest format of the game in a two-match series in Karachi. The England contingent will arrive in Pakistan on October 12 and the matches are scheduled to be played on October 15 and 16. After the completion of these fixtures, both sides will fly to India for the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sent an invitation to the England and Wales Cricket Board for a short tour in January 2021. However, due to the non-availability of several top players during that period, the England board proposed a short tour leading into the upcoming T20 World Cup. The chiefs of the respective cricket boards commented on the development this week.

In an official press release, PCB CEO Wasim Khan stated that the short tour is likely to open the doors for a prolonged white-ball and Test match series in the coming years. He seemed confident regarding the board's arrangements and labelled them as world-class. Khan is of the opinion that their top-notch preparations will ensure English players return to the country for more such tours and also increase their interest in the Pakistan Super League.

ECB CEO, Tom Harrison was also optimistic regarding the series between the two nations in Pakistan after such a long gap. The English board will work closely towards the safety and welfare of the players and the coaching staff. Harrison said he feels the two-match series will help the England side prepare well for the gruelling T20 World Cup schedule.

T20 World Cup 2021: Sourav Ganguly posses with the trophy

The marquee event will take place in the country in the months of October and December in 2021. With India gearing up to host the mega-event, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly posed with the coveted trophy alongside BCCI secretary, Jay Shah. India boasts of an impressive cricket infrastructure and the board has assured that they will leave no stones unturned to ensure the successful execution of the competition.

Image source: England Cricket Instagram

