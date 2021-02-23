'Puts Pressure On The Opposition': Skipper Virat Kohli Happy To Have Crowds Back In Stands

Delighted at the return of fans in the stadiums for the India-England Test series, skipper Virat Kohli hailed the crowd for backing the home team and highlighted that their return puts pressure on the opposition. The Indian skipper cited his experience overseas where the crowds have made it difficult for him to concentrate on the game and lamented that their support makes opposition's life difficult.' After the second Test at the Chepuak, action now moves to the world's largest stadium Motera, which has been opened up to the fans for the pink ball Test between India and England.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the third Test, skipper Kohli said, "Crowd plays a massive role. The crowd really gets behind us, the difference of which we saw in the second Test. You know the Opposition does feel the pressure. When you go to play in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, anywhere; I have experienced that as a batsman when you are walking into the field and 30,000 fans are booing you or clapping when the bowler is running in to bowl. It does play on your head."

"So we would love for that atmosphere to be present, make life more difficult for the opposition and really get behind the team. That's what playing at home is all about, it is not only about the conditions on the field but 50,000 people and their energy behind your team. It does push in the right direction and puts a lot more pressure on the opposition," he added.

Crowd allowed at Motera

The third Test of the series is set to be held at the grand Motera stadium, which will host its first international match after the renovation. The BCCI has allowed 100% of the stadium to be filled by fans of the day/night Test. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the tickets of the 3rd Test at the Motera have been completely sold out already. The fourth and final Test will also be held at the Motera stadium itself owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, the entire 5-match T20 series will also be held in Ahmedabad.

With the series being levelled after the Chennai leg, the Ahmedabad leg of Tests assumes great significance with the finale berth of the World Test Championship on line. If India wins the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side would qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. If the Virat Kohli-led side does succeed in getting the job done, then they would earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. As of now, Kohli & Co. occupy the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

