Leach Echoes Root, Shuns Critics Of Chepauk Pitch; Asserts 'no Excuses From Inside Camp'

Echoing skipper Joe Root's views on the noise over Chepauk pitch, England spinner Jack Leach has slammed critics for blaming the wicket in Chennai as a reason behind the touring party's dismal performance in the second Test against India. The 29-year-old left-arm spinner asserted that there are 'no excuses' from inside the English camp, adding that it is important to put a good performance irrespective of the pitch conditions. Several veterans of the game had jumped to blame the Chepauk pitch after the second Test as India dominated England completely to secure a win.

"I know a lot of people were talking about the pitch in the last game but for us as players, it's really important that we're trying to put good performances in whatever pitch we're playing on; there are definitely no excuses from inside the camp. We want to be adaptable on all surfaces and I think we've shown that," Leach wrote in a column for Sky Sports.

Highlighting England's preparations for the day-night Test at the Motera stadium, Leach said that the visitors had a good session under the lights and added that during the 'twilight period' batting might get tough.

"The pink ball has definitely swung a little bit more than the red one out here and, at the moment at least, the pitch looks like it's got a bit of grass on it. They might cut all that grass off and it will look very different. It is a truer wicket, then it'll spin less but if it is like the last Test, then it isn't going to matter what colour the ball is, it'll spin!" Leach wrote.

Rohit Sharma shuts down pitch critics

Quashing the intense arguments over the turning Chepauk pitch and the surfaces in India, Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that all teams across the globe prepare wickets to suit them and gain a home advantage. The limited-overs vice-captain asserted that the pitch remains the same for both the teams and discussions should be on the performance rather than the wickets. Earlier, England skipper Joe Root had also admitted that the pitch had no part to play in their defeat in the second Test.

Addressing the press ahead of the third Test at Motera, Rohit Sharma said, "The pitch is the same for both the teams. I don't understand the discussion over this. Both the teams are playing on the same pitch yet people are discussing how the pitch should be. For years, pitches in India have been like this and I don't think there have been any changes or if there should be any changes. Every team uses the home advantage. When we go abroad, the same thing happens."

Earlier, spin maestro Shane Warne schooled Michael Vaughan as the latter blamed the pitch for India grabbing the advantage in the ongoing Test. Warne highlighted that the pitch has been the same since day 1 but England bowlers have failed to bowl brilliantly whereas Indian batsmen have been on top of their game. The duo engaged in a war of words on Twitter as they fought over the part of the pitch in the game.

