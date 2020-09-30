Mohammad Irfan Jr Rejected By Pakistan, To Shift To Australia Post Signing New Contract

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Irfan Jr has signed a contract with Australia-based Western Suburbs District Cricket Club (WSDCC). Earlier this month, he announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket. The 25-year-old pacer was omitted from Southern Punjab’s first squad by the selectors for the upcoming Pakistan National T20 Cup. Instead, Mohammad Irfan Jr was selected in their second squad for the domestic T20 tournament. The 2020 Pakistan National T20 Cup is currently scheduled to commence from September 30 onwards and will conclude on October 18.

Mohammad Irfan Jr. joins Australia after Pakistan National T20 Cup snub

Also Read | Usman Khawaja Survives Russell's Nasty Bouncer

Mohammad Irfan Jr set to make Sydney his new “home” after quitting Pakistan cricket

On Monday, September 28, Mohammad Irfan Jr took to his social media accounts to confirm his decision of shifting base to Australia. The WSDCC also confirmed the signing on the same day. On WSDCC’s Instagram account, they wrote that they are “proud” to announce Mohammad Irfan Jr's association with their cricket club. The club confirmed that the deal was made by keeping “long term arrangements” in mind for both parties. They concluded by writing that Mohammad Irfan Jr will soon be moving to Australia and will make Sydney his home.

Mohammad Irfan Jr. joins WSDCC ahead of Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020

Also Read | Usman Khawaja Shocked At Cricket Australia's Financial Crisis

Mohammad Irfan Jr will not be the first Pakistan-born cricketer to play domestic or international cricket for a foreign country. Previously, Imran Tahir, who was born in Lahore shifted to South Africa to play international cricket for the Proteas. Now retired from the international level, Imran Tahir was a potent force in the South African line-up during his international career, as he claimed 57 Test wickets and another 236 wickets in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Apart from Imran Tahir, other prominent Pakistan-born cricketers to have played international cricket for other countries are Fawad Ahmed and Usman Khawaja. Both cricketers have represented the Australian team, with the latter currently a part of the Australian Test set-up. While Fawad Ahmed has only played a handful of limited-overs matches for Australia, Usman Khawaja has played 44 Tests for the country.

Also Read | Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs KHP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Also Read | Pakistan National T20 Cup Full Team Squads, Timings, Schedule And Predictions

Image source: Western Suburbs District Cricket Club Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.