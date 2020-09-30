Home
Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs KHP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Northern team and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa meet in the opening clash of Pakistan National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 30.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Pakistan National T20 Cup

Northern Pakistan (NOR) will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the opening match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup on Wednesday, September 30. The Pakistan National T20 Cup match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium and will commence at 3:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at the NOR vs KHP live streaming, how to watch the Pakistan National T20 Cup live in India, where to catch NOR vs KHP live scores and our preview. 

Pakistan National T20 Cup live streaming: Northen vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa preview 

The Northern Pakistan team are the defending champions of Pakistan National T20 Cup. The team's encounter against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the opening day of Pakistan National T20 Cup will be their first step towards their title defence. Six teams will battle it out to lay their hands on the coveted Pakistan National T20 Cup.

A total of 33 matches will be played in this season as compared to last year where only 18 matches were held. Northen's skipper Imad Wasim will not feature in the National T20 Cup owing to his Vitality T20 Blash commitments. 

NOR vs KHP live streaming: How to watch NOR vs KHP live in India?

Pakistan National T20 Cup live will not be televised in India. Fans of the league can catch the NOR vs KHP live streaming and scores on PCB's website. NOR vs KHP live scores will be updated on cricket board's website.

NOR vs KHP live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Multan is ideal for an exciting T20 contest with assistance for the batsmen and the bowlers. The average score at this venue is 170. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first, considering it is an afternoon encounter and the dew will kick play a part in the latter stages. As per AccuWeather, conditions will be sunny during match time and clear skies are expected. 

NOR vs KHP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

NOR vs KHP live streaming: NOR squad 

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs KHP live streaming: KHP squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Junaid Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan 

Image Source: Shoaib Malik Instagram

 

First Published:
