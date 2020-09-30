Pakistan National T20 Cup Full Team Squads, Timings, Schedule And Predictions

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
With T20 cricket being the flavour of the season, Pakistan gears up for their annual T20 domestic competition with the seventh season of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. A total of 33 matches will be played in this season as per the National T20 Cup schedule, which makes this season of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, the longest in the tournament's history. Fans can catch the National T20 Cup live from September 30. The final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup is slated for October 18.
Six teams are set to take part in the Pakistan National T20 Cup, where each team will play a total of 10 matches during the league stage. The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier announced on their official website that the first leg of Pakistan National T20 Cup will be held in Multan, whereas Rawalpindi will host the final round of the National T20 Cup live tournament. Cricket fans in Pakistan will be looking forward to catching the National T20 Cup live action as cricket resumes in the country. Fans can visit the social media pages of PCB for National T20 Cup live scores, Pakistan National T20 Cup updates and National T20 Cup live news.
The PCB has announced the complete squads for the National T20 Cup teams -
A total of 30 league matches will be played in Pakistan National T20 Cup as per the announced National T20 Cup schedule. A double round-robin format is adopted where the National T20 Cup teams will play against every opponent twice. Two matches are scheduled for a day with the first National T20 Cup live match starting at 3:30 pm IST, and the second match at 8:00 pm IST. Here is the complete National T20 Cup schedule.
Your favourite cricket stars!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020
33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!
Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7
