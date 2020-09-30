Pakistan National T20 Cup Full Team Squads, Timings, Schedule And Predictions

With T20 cricket being the flavour of the season, Pakistan gears up for their annual T20 domestic competition with the seventh season of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. A total of 33 matches will be played in this season as per the National T20 Cup schedule, which makes this season of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, the longest in the tournament's history. Fans can catch the National T20 Cup live from September 30. The final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup is slated for October 18.

Six teams are set to take part in the Pakistan National T20 Cup, where each team will play a total of 10 matches during the league stage. The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier announced on their official website that the first leg of Pakistan National T20 Cup will be held in Multan, whereas Rawalpindi will host the final round of the National T20 Cup live tournament. Cricket fans in Pakistan will be looking forward to catching the National T20 Cup live action as cricket resumes in the country. Fans can visit the social media pages of PCB for National T20 Cup live scores, Pakistan National T20 Cup updates and National T20 Cup live news.

National Cup T20 teams:

The PCB has announced the complete squads for the National T20 Cup teams -

Balochistan: Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan (wk), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Junaid Khan , Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Northern: Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat , Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

National T20 Cup schedule

A total of 30 league matches will be played in Pakistan National T20 Cup as per the announced National T20 Cup schedule. A double round-robin format is adopted where the National T20 Cup teams will play against every opponent twice. Two matches are scheduled for a day with the first National T20 Cup live match starting at 3:30 pm IST, and the second match at 8:00 pm IST. Here is the complete National T20 Cup schedule.

September 30, 2020:

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

October 01, 2020

Northern vs Southern Punjab

Balochistan vs Sindh

October 02, 2020

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Central Punjab vs Sindh

October 03, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

Northern vs Central Punjab

October 04, 2020

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Northern vs Sindh

October 05, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

Balochistan vs Central Punjab

October 06, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

Balochistan vs Northern

October 09, 2020

Northern vs Central Punjab

Sindh vs Southern Punjab

October 10, 2020

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Central Punjab vs Sindh

October 11, 2020

Balochistan vs Sindh

Northern vs Southern Punjab

October 12, 2020

Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

October 13, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

October 14, 2020

Northern vs Sindh

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

October 15, 2020

Sindh vs Southern Punjab

Balochistan vs Northern

October 16, 2020

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

