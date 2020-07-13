Mohammad Kaif Comically Claims MS Dhoni Learnt Wicketkeeping From Rahul Dravid: Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the best wicket-keepers the sport has ever seen. MS Dhoni is known for his lightening-quick stumpings and sharp reflexes. Over the years, the world has witnessed several instances of MS Dhoni's brilliant wicket-keeping sense. However, it hasn't been easy for MS Dhoni as he has worked hard to develop his wicketkeeping skills.

Mohammad Kaif playfully makes fun of Rahul Dravid's wicket-keeping skills

According to former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, MS Dhoni learnt a few wicketkeeping skills from former India captain Rahul Dravid, who donned the wicketkeeping gloves after captain Sourav Ganguly persuaded him to do so. Mohammad Kaif was present on a talk show, Cricket Diaries alongside his former India teammates Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid. Mohammad Kaif thanked Rahul Dravid for donning the gloves which ensured him a position into the Indian team. Mohammad Kaif further jokingly praised Rahul Dravid for his wicket-keeping skills and comically added that even MS Dhoni learned wicket-keeping from him. Incidentally, Dhoni was Dravid's successor as the captain of the Indian cricket team in late 2007.

During the same conversation, the trio also spoke about the famous Natwest 2002 final win. The Natwest 2002 final between England and India was a watershed in the history of Indian cricket. The famous triumph that is etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans completed 18 years on Monday.

Mohammad Kaif was the star of the Natwest 2002 final. Mohammad Kaif, who is known for his athletic fielding, is remembered for his famous match-winning knock in the Natwest 2002 final against Nasser Hussain's England at the iconic Lords' Cricket Ground.

Mohammad Kaif had scored an unbeaten 87 in that contest and was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar innings which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He added 121 runs with Yuvraj Singh (69) for the sixth wicket when it seemed to be curtains down for the Sourav Ganguly-led side at 146/5. The duo then took matters into their own hands and smashed the English bowlers all around the park to help India register a famous win at the 'Mecca' of cricket.

What made the Natwest 2002 final win even more special was that prior to the contest, the Men In Blue were not regarded as good chasers and at the same time, had also lost nearly 6-7 ODI finals or big-match games as well. However, what had really stood out in the contest is that Hussain had sledged Mohammad Kaif when he had come out to bat by calling him a 'Bus Driver' when India were in no position to win the Natwest 2002 final. Nonetheless, the rest as they say his history as Mohammad Kaif made his bat do the talking.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD KAIF TWITTER