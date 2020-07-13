Mohammad Kaif Opens Up About Feeling Like Amitabh Bachchan After Natwest 2002 Final

The innings played by Mohammad Kaif during the Natwest 2002 final at Lord’s is regarded as one of the best ones ever played by the former Indian batsman. In addition to Mohammad Kaif’s unbeaten knock of 87, the match is also remembered for his crucial partnership with Yuvraj Singh. The Natwest 2002 final is also remembered for the iconic celebration by Sourav Ganguly, where the captain took off his shirt in celebration after India won the game. Mohammad Kaif has now opened up about how he felt after the game, revealed how he felt like Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan after the game.

Mohammad Kaif shares his feelings about the iconic innings

Writing for the Indian Express, Mohammad Kaif gave an insight into his emotions after his innings guided India to victory in the Natwest 2002 final. The player recalled how many felt that the match was over when he walked into bat, as Sachin Tendulkar had been dismissed. Mohammad Kaif claimed that even his family had thought the same, as they went to see a Hindi film after Sachin Tendulkar got out. Kaif, who hails incidentally from Amitabh Bachchan's hometown of Allahabad (Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh, also revealed an interesting encounter with Nasser Hussain.

Mohammad Kaif was insistent that the former England captain was sledging him when he walked out to bat, saying that he was Sachin Tendulkar’s 'bus driver'. Kaif later revealed that he replied back to Hussain only after he had won India the Natwest 2002 final. Mohammad Kaif also talked about how Sourav Ganguly led the team from the front during the Natwest 2002 final. Kaif said that before the game, Sourav Ganguly asked everyone to stay calm, start the game well and not lose any wickets.

Mohammad Kaif talks about his iconic partnership with Yuvraj Singh

Kaif reminisced his time in the middle when he was batting with Yuvraj Singh and their burning desire to make a name for themselves, which the Natwest 2002 final allowed them to do. The former right-handed batsman credited to have previously played with Yuvraj Singh in youth teams to have had such a good understanding with them that they were able to put the pressure back on England by running the ones and twos hard and not just relying on fours and sixes.

“I felt like Amitabh Bachchan”- Mohammad Kaif on 2002 Natwest final win

When it comes to how he felt after guiding India to victory in the Natwest 2002 final, Mohammad Kaif shared an interesting anecdote. The player claimed that after the series when he went back to his hometown of Prayagaraj, he was put on an open jeep procession. It was a 5-6 km journey usually for him from the airport to his house, but on that day, it took him 3-4 hours to reach there.

Talking about the atmosphere, Mohammad Kaif remembered how people had lined up on the roads and he could see garlands and happy faces, with people chanting his name. The player concluded how he had once seen Amitabh Bachchan in a similar setting during an election rally in his hometown and how he felt like being treated like the star back then as well.

Image Credits: PTI