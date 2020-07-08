Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Yuvraj Singh Recalls Pranks, 2002 Natwest Final In Comical Wish

Sourav Ganguly is considered to be one of the best Indian cricket captains in history. The BCCI President has been credited for transforming Indian cricket. Several cricketers in the past have also spoken about Sourav Ganguly’s leadership qualities and the role he played in nourishing youngsters in the 2000s. On the Sourav Ganguly birthday occasion, several cricketers have made their Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes online.

Yuvraj Singh shares hilarious Sourav Ganguly birthday message

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media to make his Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes. The all-rounder has shared a comical video online. The video message by Yuvraj Singh is a collection of the player’s personal Sourav Ganguly birthday wish as well as a montage of the moments spent by the duo together. The video by Yuvraj Singh begins with the former cricketer appreciating the role Ganguly played in his cricketing career.

Yuvraj Singh then went on to narrate two hilarious incidents the player shared with Sourav Ganguly. Yuvraj Singh referred to a time when India was playing Pakistan, revealing how he and Harbhajan Singh prepared a fake Times of India newspaper report to prank Ganguly. Yuvraj Singh revealed how the duo pranked Sourav Ganguly on April Fools Day, forging quotes from players and giving the mock newspaper to Ganguly. Yuvraj Singh reminisced the time when their prank was caught and Sourav Ganguly ran after them.

Referring to another incident, Yuvraj Singh shared what went on when Sourav Ganguly decided to take off his shirt at Lord’s during the NatWest series in 2002. Recounting the famous incident, Yuvraj Singh joked how Sourav Ganguly’s body was like one that he had never seen before. While concluding, Yuvraj Singh praised Ganguly’s behaviour as BCCI President, saying that he hopes to see him make great contributions to Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh make their Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes

Happy birthday dada @SGanguly99 wish you the best going forward.. pic.twitter.com/RGfoKPoYct — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to make his Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes. Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself with Ganguly, where the duo are seen laughing and cutting a cake together. While making his Sourav Ganguly birthday wish, Virat Kohli said that he wishes that God blesses the former Indian captain. Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also shared a birthday wish on Twitter. In his Sourav Ganguly birthday wish, Harbhajan Singh shared a capture of the duo with famous singer Usha Uthup. In his wish, Harbhajan Singh also hoped that the former Indian captain has a great year ahead.