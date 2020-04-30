Irrfan Khan Death: Actor's Rare Photo Of Watching 2018 Lord's Test Circulates On Twitter

The Irrfan Khan death news on Wednesday came as a huge shock not only for his fans, but also for the Bollywood fraternity. The 53-year-old was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday before he breathed his last on Wednesday morning. The Irrfan Khan death news was revealed by his friend and Bollywood director Shoojit Sircar on social media.

Irrfan Khan death: What is the Irrfan Khan cause of death?

The Irrfan Khan cause of death is said to be a severe colon infection. According to various reports, the actor was kept under observation in the hospital after suffering from a breathing problem following the loss of his mother last Saturday. Before this, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, due to which he flew to London for treatment. Khan returned to India in February 2019 to shoot for Angrezi Medium and then once again flew back to London after a brief stay.

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan watches cricket match at Lords

On Wednesday, a Twitter user posted a throwback image of Irrfan Khan watching an England vs Pakistan Test match at Lords back in 2018. The image was first shared by Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas on her Twitter account back then. Khan was widely popular even in Pakistan for many of his films.

The picture had gone viral with fans hoping that the actor returns back to India. However, another group of his followers believe that it was not him. Here's the image if Irrfan Khan watching cricket match from stands.

A random Irrfan Khan image which makes me happy. He was spotted at Lord's watch the England-Pak Test in 2018 while he was in London for treatment.



A cricket fanatic, he was selected to play for Rajasthan in the CK Nayudu Trophy but later took his name back due to lack of money. pic.twitter.com/UZeDS6fLV2 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan cricket career before Bollywood

Besides being a huge MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly fan, Irrfan Khan was a cricketer himself in his childhood and wanted to make a career in the sport. During an interview with The Telegraph India in 2014, Irrfan Khan had said that he had an opportunity to play in the prestigious CK Nayudu domestic tournament, but couldn't play in it since he did not have money to travel. He then decided to give up his cricketing career and pursue acting as his sister manage to arrange ₹300 for him to go to Delhi, which was much more nearby to study at the National School of Drama.

In another interview with Son of Abish, Irrfan had revealed that his family never encouraged to have a career in sports and he had to lie to go to play and made excuses when being asked where he was. During the interview, he also revealed that he was an all-rounder who preferred batting more, although his captain had found him a handy bowler as well.

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan movies that won the hearts of the fans

Irrfan Khan had an outstanding career in Bollywood with some of his movies being appreciated by critics and fans. Some Irrfan Khan movies include the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

(IMAGE: SHUBH AGGARWAL/ TWITTER)