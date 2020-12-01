Mohammad Kaif Pokes Fun At Ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh For 'lying Sometimes'; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh have always shared a great camaraderie with each other, both on and off the field. Both made their international debuts in close proximity with each other (2000) and were responsible for revolutionising Indian fielding standards during their playing careers. Kaif and Yuvraj were integral members of the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian squadron that reached the final of the 2003 World Cup and their partnership won the ‘Men in Blue’ the Natwest Trophy Final in 2002 against hosts England.

Mohammad Kaif turned 40 on Tuesday, December 1. To commemorate the 40th Kaif birthday occasion, here is a throwback to the time when he made a hilarious revelation about his ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh on an interactive talk show.

ICC celebrates Mohammad Kaif birthday

🏏 3377 international runs

🏆 2000 U19 @cricketworldcup winning captain



He also holds the joint-record for the most catches by a fielder in a CWC match; he took four against Sri Lanka in the 2003 edition 👏



Happy birthday to one of India's finest fielders, @MohammadKaif 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YepJmmtOOE — ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2020

Mohammad Kaif mocks Yuvraj Singh for his ‘lying’ habits

In June 2019, former Indian cricketers and teammates Mohammad Kaif, Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar appeared on Viu India’s Cricket Diaries show. While talking about the personality traits of some of their teammates of the 2002 Natwest Final winning squad, Kaif poked fun at Yuvraj Singh’s 'lying' habits by saying that the former all-rounder often told tall tales which his teammates knew weren’t true.

The 40-year-old said that the entire team behaved as if they believed Yuvraj Singh’s stories. However, Mohammad Kaif hilariously stated that he along with ex-teammates Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Ashish Nehra always knew that he was lying about some of his “accomplishments”.

Mohammad Kaif admits to pre-knowing all about Yuvraj Singh’s stories, watch video

A revisit to Mohammad Kaif Natwest Final 2002 heroics

In the Natwest 2002 final, hosts England batted first and posted 325-5 off their 50 overs. In pursuit of their monumental total, the ‘Men in Blue’ were reduced to 146-5 at one stage. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh then formed a 121-run partnership to take India to 267. Kaif later batted with the tail after Yuvraj Singh’s departure and his 75-ball 87* saw India overhaul England’s total with two wickets and three balls to spare.

Mohammad Kaif's Natwest Final 2002 heroics, watch match highlights

How much is Mohammad Kaif's net worth?

According to trendcelebsnow.com, Mohammad Kaif's net worth is estimated to be around US$5 million (₹38 crore) as of 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned Mohammad Kaif net worth also includes the salary he receives from his Dream11 IPL 2020 contract with the Delhi franchise. At present, Kaif can also be often seen as a cricket pundit on Indian cricket's official broadcaster.

