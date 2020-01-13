Mohammad Kaif Posts Heart-melting Video Of 'Mother Bowling, Child Batting'. Watch

Mohammad Kaif won everyone's hearts by posting an adorable video of a mother and her little son play cricket. In the video, the child can be seen holding a bat in his hands while the mother is bowling to him. The former Indian cricketer had only one word to describe this picture and it was 'Beautiful'.

Mother bowling, Child batting.

Just one word- Beautiful pic.twitter.com/Es1PVkOwZz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 13, 2020

Even the netizens were really impressed after having watched the heartwarming video which was posted by Kaif. Here are some of the reactions.

Mohammed Kaif Has A 'Sudama Moment' With Sachin Tendulkar

Mohammad Kaif won the internet over on Sunday when he shared a picture of himself alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on his official Twitter handle. Twitterati lauded Kaif for comparing his former teammate and the batting great to the revered Indian God, Lord Krishna. He received a lot of praise for his humility because, in the caption, he referred to himself as Sudama and called Sachin Tendulkar 'Lord Krishna'.

Kaif's illustrious cricketing career

The former Indian cricketer is arguably one of the best fielders India has ever seen on the cricket field. He made his international debut at a time when India's fielding was not up there with the best in the world but changed its dynamics with his athleticism. He was agile and hardly made fielding errors. Plucking balls out of thin air was a cakewalk for him.

Mohammad Kaif played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, in which he amassed 624 and 2,753 runs respectively, with 3 centuries and 20 half-centuries. He will mostly be known for the memorable knock he played at the Lord’s against the England.

He called it quits from all forms of cricket on July 13, 2018. After he bid adieu to the sport, Sachin Tendulkar posted a message for him on social media. Tendulkar said he chose the best day for quitting cricket. He also reminisced the knock Kaif played at the Home of Cricket, Lord's back in 2002. The batting maestro had taken to Twitter and extended his wishes to Mohammad Kaif.

