IND Vs AUS 1st ODI Pitch Report, Weather Update And Match Preview

India will now host Australia to conclude their gruelling international home season which began in September 2019. The ‘Men in Blue’ are all set to face the visiting Australians in a three-match ODI series. The upcoming match of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on January 14. The action will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Squad updates

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma makes a comeback into the squad after being rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was dropped from the squad and Hardik Pandya failed to hit ‘peak’ fitness for the upcoming ODIs. In the Australian set-up, D'Arcy Short was named as the replacement for Sean Abbott after the latter suffered a side-strain ahead of the series.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India’s squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Australia’s squad

Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Weather report

Conditions are all set for a spectacular ODI evening. With no threat of rains, expect 100-overs of quality cricketing entertainment between the two nations. The temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 21°C to 27°C.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Pitch report

The Wankhede deck is known for providing assistance to spinners. However, the pitch for the opening clash is likely to be batting-friendly with an even bounce on offer. Due to small dimensions of the stadium and the possibility of dew kicking in the evening, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

