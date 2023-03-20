LLC: Former India all-rounder Mohammad Kaif turned back the clock with his spectacular fielding during the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on Saturday. Kaif was known for his brilliant fielding skills during his playing days and he displayed that in the LLC last week why he was considered one of the best fielders of his time. Kaif took not one but two amazing catches in the match to remind fans of his on-field mastery.

Kaif took his first catch to dismiss Upul Tharanga in the 9th over. He dived to his right and pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to send Tharanga back to the pavilion for 50 off 31 balls. Kaif took the second catch to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez for 38 off 24 balls. He covered plenty of ground to take a running dive catch near the wide mid-off region.

All your 10 team mates on field running to hug you - it can only happen because of your fielding. This is the ultimate acknowledgment of your commitment, the moment for which you play the game. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GdQL0B1xUe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2023

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

As far as the match is concerned, Asia Lions won by a huge margin of 85 runs. Batting first, the Shahid Afridi-led side posted a mammoth total of 191/5 in 20 overs. Tharanga scored a half-century off 31 balls. Mohammad Hafeez smashed 38 off 24 balls to post the second-highest individual score for the Lions. Asghar Afghan, Thisara Perera, and Tillakaratne Dilshan also contributed with scores of 34, 24, and 27 runs respectively. Stuart Binny and Pragyan Ojha picked up two wickets each for the Maharajas, while Pravin Tamble took one wicket.

In reply, the Maharajas were bowled out for just 106 runs with skipper Gautam Gambhir hitting 32 off 17 balls, the highest for the side. Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Kaif were the other batters to reach the two-digit mark. The rest of the lineup was dismissed for single-digit scores. Sohail Tanvir, Abdur Razzak, and Hafeez picked up two wickets each for the Lions, while Isuru Udana, Shahid Afridi, and Dilshan took one scalp each.

Image: Twitter/LLC

