Sourav Ganguly Lauds Parthiv Patel For Being A 'brilliant Ambassador For Indian Cricket'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly came forward and hailed Parthiv Patel after he had brought curtains down on his cricketing career on Wednesday. Patel had shared a post on his official Twitter handle announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket after an 18-year career.

'A brilliant ambassador for Indian Cricket': Sourav Ganguly

“Parthiv has been a brilliant ambassador for Indian cricket. He has always been a team man and it was a pleasure to Captain him when he made his international debut at the age of seventeen. His hard work has earned him laurels in international and domestic cricket. I congratulate him on a fantastic career and wish him the very best for his future endeavours. His performance in the Ranji Trophy final to win Gujarat their only title will always be remembered in the history of Gujarat cricket", said the former Indian skipper in a statement issued by the BCCI.

Meanwhile, the national cricket board had also paid a special tribute to the southpaw by posting a video of one of his finest Test innings against England during the 2016/17 home series.

Parthiv Patel's cricketing career

Parthiv Patel has featured in over 25 Test matches scoring over 934 runs for the national team. He has also featured in 38 ODIs for the Indian national cricket team, amassing 736 runs. The 2016-17 Ranji trophy winner has also featured for 2 T20Is for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman called curtains on an 18-year-long career after making his debut in 2002 as a teenager.

Patel had played his first Test match against England at Trent Bridge, at the young age of 17 years and 153 days. Despite becoming the youngest Test cricket’s wicketkeeper, the Gujarat cricketer failed to cement himself as a regular starter for India and was eventually not in the scheme of things after the rise of players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. However, his first-class record is nothing but great as Patel captained the Gujarat Ranji team to its maiden Ranji Trophy win in 2016-17.

