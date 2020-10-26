Dream11 IPL 2020 Updated Points Table: Punjab Aim To Topple Kolkata For Fourth Place

Cricket enthusiasts are in for some breathtaking cricketing action as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League nears its business end. The intensity of the competition has seen an exponential rise as the franchises look to finish in the top four. The upcoming contests of the Dream11 IPL 2020 are of utmost importance as they promise to change the dynamics of the Dream11 IPL points table.

Kolkata vs Punjab live

The 46th match of Dream11 IPL 2020 will feature Kolkata and Punjab, who are neck and neck on the Dream11 IPL points table. The clash is scheduled to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26, Monday. The Kolkata vs Punjab live streaming will be available on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST.

A blockbuster duel between the two teams awaits as the winner of the contest is likely to feature in the top four. The season for Kolkata has been a mixed bag. Having played 11 matches so far, they have six wins to their name and occupy the fourth position. The Eoin Morgan-led side will be high on confidence after toppling the in-form Delhi in their previous encounter.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the Punjab contingent. After a string of successive losses, the team languished at the bottom of the table in the first half. KL Rahul and co. staged a splendid turnaround in the second half and have been unstoppable. They have jumped to the fifth position after winning four matches on the trot.

It's Match 46 of #Dream11IPL where #KKR will take on #KXIP. Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of their impressive wins.



Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/Fw7Wl2m75C #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/x2LryzmtGg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020

Dream11 IPL points table

With both the franchises having a difference of two points on the board, the winner of this battle will stand a chance to eke out their counterpart in the standings. Punjab will look to continue their dream run and penetrate into the top four with a victory over Kolkata. Despite their loss to Chennai, Bangalore hold on to their 3rd spot with 14 points. Delhi are second with 14 points as well, whereas Mumbai remain at the forefront with equal points, but with a better net run-rate.

Take a look at the Points Table after Match 45 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/AkhskmTneU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 knockout matches

The finals of the latest edition of the cash-rich league will be held on November 10, at the Dubai International Stadium. The knockout matches are slated to start from November 5. Here is the complete schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020 knockout matches:

Mark your 🗓#Dream11IPL Playoffs Dates and Venues announced!🚨



Which 4 teams do you reckon will make it?🤔 pic.twitter.com/qh2L1fAyVr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020

Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule

