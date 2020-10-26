Dream11 IPL: Did Kolkata Listen To Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Advice Before Beating Delhi?

Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs in Match 42 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 24 and bolstered their chances of making it to the playoffs. The result was a little surprising considering the kind of form both teams have been in. While Delhi have been in sensational form, having almost made a place for themselves in the final four, Kolkata have had a mixed tournament with flashes of good performances.

Sachin Tendulkar's counsel that helped Kolkata beat Delhi

Delhi were clear favourites going into the match but the Kolkata players put in solid performances to overcome their counterparts and handed Shreyas Iyer's men a fierce defeat. Prior to the game, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had given some valuable advice to Kolkata on how they should approach the match while speaking on the latest episode of his YouTube series called 'Sachin's Game Changers'. And it seems like the Kolkata contingent followed Tendulkar's advice as they secured a commanding win over Delhi.

Sachin Tendulkar said that Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are out and out express pacers who can move the ball off the surface. He advised the Delhi batsmen to see off Rabada and Nortje's overs and play the first 4-5 overs cautiously. Tendulkar further said that instead of going for 9/10 runs in an over, batsmen should look to scored 4/5 runs in an over but without losing a wicket.

Tendulkar advised Kolkata to focus on building partnerships and added that it can only be built when the batsmen spend time in the middle. He reckoned that if they start rushing, they will end up losing wickets which will then make it difficult for the new batsman to attack from the word go. He suggested Kolkata to build a solid partnership in the middle overs which will then help them to up the ante at the death.

Kolkata seem to have followed Tendulkar's advice as Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine stitched a 115-run partnership and kept the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. In the end, Eoin Morgan and Rana put their feet on the accelerator as they guided their side to a massive score of 194/6. In response, Delhi could manage to score just 135/9 as spinner Varun Chakravarthy ran riot by picking this season's first five-wicket haul.

