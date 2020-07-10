Mohammed Shami Talks About Pros & Cons Of Managing Body Amid COVID-lockdown

Team India's firey pacer Mohammad Shami revealed that the lockdown period had both pros and cons for the Indian cricketers who usually deal with a packed schedule until the COVID pandemic forced cricket to shut its doors for a brief period. The 'fourth-innings specialist' said that he had an edge over other cricketers who were living in the metropolitan cities as they couldn't begin practice yet but he could do so in his sprawling ancestral home in Sahaspur. Shami pointed out that while it was easy to gain physically during the lockdown through exercises and drills, the rhythm was affected due to lack of match-experience and on-field play.

'Rythm is not there'

"There are two ways to look at it. The Indian team always has a packed schedule and it was a good break which allowed a tired body to heal," Shami said in an exclusive interview with PTI.

"While on one side, you gain physically, become fitter and stronger with a lot of training but not playing the sport means that at the same time the rhythm is not there. Obviously, it's something where you will find the difference. So there are pros and cons and its about managing your body," added the man with 180 wickets from 49 Tests.

Shami on non-usage of saliva

Shami said that he will have an advantage over his teammates when BCCI kick starts the training camp as he had been training regularly and was in a good rhythm. The pacer pointed out that the lockdown time period was different from the injury-induced break and that he was not feeling stiffness while bowling in full tilt. Shami also discussed how he was going to go about bowling without the use of saliva and revealed his plans to experiment with the old ball during his training.

"People are asking me this question, but honestly, I have no answer. Because, it's a habit and a theory we have all believed and practised since our starting years. So, once we start trying, we will know better."

'Please talk'

The normally reticent person has become more open about his problems as he spoke to Rohit Sharma a couple of months ago about harbouring suicidal tendencies after going through personal issues. "You should always talk to people around you, who care for you. You shouldn't run away from situations. If there is a problem which you aren't able to handle alone, please never shy away from seeking help and discuss with someone you can trust and confide in. But please talk," he signed off.

