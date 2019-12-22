Mohammed Shami Castles Shai Hope With A Dream Delivery In The Series-decider

Mohammed Shami has had a very good year with the ball. He was one of India's successful bowlers during the World Cup earlier this year. In the last match, he also became the highest ODI wicket-taker in 2019 surpassing New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. In the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday, the premier pacer would be hoping to end the year on a high and drew the first blood with a beautiful piece of bowling.

READ: Ganguly-Tendulkar as pair faced better quality bowlers than Rohit-Kohli: Chappell

Mohammed Shami castles Shai Hope with a dream delivery

This happened in the 20th over of the first innings after Indian skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Prior to bowling that beautiful delivery, the speedster had given away 21 runs in his 4.1 overs. After being given a small break, Kohli introduced him back in the attack and he lived up to his captain's expectations. On the second delivery, Shami had bowled a good length delivery which ended up offering movement off the pitch. Hope, attempted to play a flick shot but such was the beauty of the delivery that it went through right between his bat and pads and hit the middle of the middle stump. The Indian players celebrated in delight while the crowd shouted at the top of their voice as a dejected Shai Hope walked back to the pavilion. The opening batsman had scored a century, as well as a half-century in the previous two games and the Men In Blue, heaved a sigh of relief after getting rid of him early. The video of this dream delivery was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ: Pakistan become the second team after India to create a unique record in red-ball cricket

Winner takes it all

West Indies were too good for India in Chennai as they registered a convincing eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare. In the following game at Vizag, the Men In Blue scored the equalizer with a comprehensive 107-run win riding on Rohit Sharma's splendid 159 and Kuldeep Yadav's second hat-trick in One Day Internationals. It remains to be seen which team will have the last laugh at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in this 'Winner Takes It All' match. For India, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury and young pacer Navdeep Saini has been roped in as a replacement.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar reveals the forgettable phase of his life and how it came to an end

READ: Navdeep Saini makes his ODI debut for Men in Blue as India win toss & elect to field