Navdeep Saini Makes His ODI Debut For Men In Blue As India Win Toss & Elect To Field

Pacer Navdeep Saini made his ODI debut for the Men in Blue as he replaced an injured Deepak Chahar in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli handed over the cap to Saini, giving him an encouraging pep talk before the game began. India eye to win the third and final ODI to seal the series and end the year on a high note while West Indies will hope to upset the number one ranked ODI side. Navdeep Saini, who was earlier picked up in the T20 format, was congratulated by coach Ravi Shastri and his other teammates as he received his cap from skipper Virat Kohli.

Navdeep Saini makes his ODI debut

We have a debutant in the house! Navdeep Saini will make his ODI debut in Cuttack. 👏👏#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/jaEA6PVe7x — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

India win toss and elect to bowl

Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first, putting the Men in Maroon to bat first in the decider. Announcing just one change, Virat Kohli mentioned Saini making his debut replacing an injured Chahar. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said that the team looked to post a good total and revealed that West Indies were going in with an unchanged line-up.

Pitch report

'The spinners will like this pitch, there are some cracks and it might open up. It's a little soft underneath, will help the ball to grip and turn. Dew is always a factor here, it will be a consideration for the team winning the toss', reckon Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik, in the pitch report

Team India's playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini

West Indies playing XI