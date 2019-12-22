Pakistan Become The Second Team After India To Create A Unique Record In Red-ball Cricket

Pakistan seem to be in the driver's seat against Sri Lanka in the second Test which is currently underway at the National Stadium in Karachi after some outstanding batting display where the Pakistani batsmen helped their team in creating a new record after a long time.

Pakistan create a unique Test record after India

You have heard that right. Pakistan in their second innings did not repeat their mistakes of the previous innings and batted sensibly to put up a mammoth score on the board. Meanwhile, they also ended up creating a unique record in red-ball cricket and became the second team after their arch-rivals India to do so. Pakistani openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali laid a solid foundation for the hosts with their 278-run opening stand. The former scored 135 while the latter scored 174. Skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam too chipped in with 118 and an unbeaten 100 respectively. By the virtue of their knocks, Pakistan became only the second team to have their top four batsmen reach the three-figure mark in a Test innings.

The first team was India who had achieved this feat in 2007 against Bangladesh at Dhaka where Dinesh Karthik (129), Wasim Jaffer (138), the then captain Rahul Dravid (129) and the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (122) went on to score their respective centuries as they declared their innings at 610/3. The Rahul Dravid-led side went on to win that Test match by an innings and 239 runs.

Pakistan gain command in the second Test

Pakistan finally got an opportunity to host a Test match for the first time after a decade after the Sri Lankan players were attacked by the gunmen in early 2009. The first Test at Rawalpindi ended in a stalemate. In the second Test at Lahore, Pakistan who were bowled out after winning the toss and electing to bat first, restricted the Lankans to 271. The hosts declared their second innings at 555/3 and set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 476 runs. The visitors in reply have lost the wickets of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis.

