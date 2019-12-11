Mohammed Shami Meets THIS Bollywood Star Ahead Of Ind Vs WI Mumbai T20I, Fans Go Berserk

India speedster Mohammed Shami, who is currently a part of the Indian squad that is playing West Indies in a three-match T20I series, took to Instagram to post a picture with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Shami thanked the actor for the quality time they spent together and wished him luck for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 which is slated for a December 20 release. The right-arm pacer took to Instagram to post a picture of himself along with the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood and captioned it "Quality time with @beingsalmankhan thank you so much bhai and good luck for DABANGG3 #india #mumbai".

ALSO READ | 'Lethal': Ian Chappell's Warning To Australia's Proposal On 2 Day-Night Tests Versus India

Fans responded tremendously to the post as well. Shami is known to have friends in the film industry besides Salman such as Sonu Sood. He has also played in two IPL teams so far which are owned by Bollywood stars.

Mohammed Shami's Instagram post

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Trainer Reveals The Squash Player Who Inspired Him To Be The Fittest

Shami has had a phenomenal year so far. It all started in the World Cup 2019 where he bowled some wonderful spells and finished as India's second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. His form only got better after that and he did exceedingly well in the home season for India. In the recently-concluded Test series against Bangladesh, Shami bagged 9 wickets from 2 matches.

Meanwhile, West Indies beat India comprehensively by 8 wickets in the second T20I on Sunday to draw level in the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram. India posted a competitive total of 170 on a slightly sluggish wicket on the back of Shivam Dube's belligerent fifty and a cameo by Rishabh Pant. After conceding more than 90 runs in the initial 10 overs of the innings, it was a good comeback by Windies to pull things back and restrict India to 170. Chasing 171, Windies openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis began meticulously before launching an assault on the Indian spinners. The series now moves to Mumbai for the final T20I on Wednesday, December 11.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs WI: Hayden Walsh Reveals His Father's Identity, Who Is NOT A Legendary Fast Bowler