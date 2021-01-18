Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Marnus Labuschagne And Matthew Wade Within Three Balls: WATCH

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj, who is leading the Indian pace attack in the India vs Australia 4th Test, brought the visitors back into the game by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade within a space of four balls on Day 4 of the game on Monday. After gaining a 33-run lead in the first innings, Australia got off to a great start with openers David Warner and Marcus Harris putting on an 89-run stand for the first wicket.

India vs Australia live: Mohammed Siraj brings India back into game with two quick wickets

However, both openers were dismissed in quick succession which left Australian batting mainstays Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease. India needed to break the partnership because the Australian duo had the potential to take the game away from Ajinkya Rahane's men in no time. That's when Siraj stood up for the team and got rid of Labuschagne, the leading run-scorer of the series for 25.

This game is alive - Labuschagne caught at second slip off Siraj #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ummF93llEA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Siraj bowled a pacey good length delivery which seamed from the deck and caught the outside edge of Labuschagne's willow as Rohit Sharma completed a sharp catch at second slip. The Hyderabad-based pacer wasn't done just yet as he dismissed Wade three balls later for a duck. Siraj fired a delivery down the leg side which Wade tried to flick but all he could manage was an edge as Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dived to his right and grabbed a brilliant catch.

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, after losing Labuschagne and Wade in quick succession, Smith and Cameron Green ensured that the hosts did not suffer any further damage as they went into lunch without losing another wicket. Australia's scoreboard at lunch on Day 4 read 149/4 with Smith batting on 28 and Green unbeaten on 4. The hosts will look to up the ante now and set a formidable target for India and give their bowlers enough time to bowl out the visitors. On the other hand, India will want to wrap the Australian innings quickly and give themselves a chance to beat the hosts at the Gabba and hand them their first loss at the venue in 32 years.

Mohammed Siraj racial abuse

Days after Mohammad Siraj set a new standard for calling out poor crowd behaviour in Australia, he was reportedly targeted by abusive members of the Gabba crowd on the first day of the fourth Test in Brisbane. According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Siraj was repeatedly labelled a "grub" by a group of fans at the Gabba.

This comes after the Indian team had lodged an official complaint with the ICC after a group of spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj on the third and fourth day of the third Test. While fielding at the square-leg boundary, Siraj was allegedly called "monkey" and "brown dog" over two days by some spectators, who were removed by security guards after the matter was reported to the on-field umpires.

According to the report, Siraj didn't spend much time in front of section 215 and 216 at the Gabba but that's where a spectator - who asked to be identified only by the first name - told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age the fast bowler was repeatedly called a "grub" by vocal spectators. After the Siraj racial abuse incident, debutant Washington Sundar was also subjected to the same chat from the unruly section.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

