IND Vs AUS Live: Rishabh Pant Sledges Matthew Wade, Australian Greats 'ironically' Whine

The Australian team came under the radar for resorting to sledging during the Day 5 of the India vs Australian test match at Sydney. However, their ploy backfired as the Indian batsmen showcased great determination and robbed Australia of a victory with their valiant efforts. Captain Tim Paine along with Matthew Wade was subject to a lot of criticism post the match.

India's Rishabh Pant returned the favour in the final fixture of the series as he attempted to sledge Matthew Wade. However, several Australian greats have expressed their criticism regarding the approach.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Former Australia players not pleased with Rishabh Pant's sledging

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is known for his chirpy nature behind the stumps and he has a tendency to get vocal at times. During the opening day of the India vs Australia 4th Test, Rishabh Pant and Matthew Wade resumed their verbal battle from the previous encounter. Pant was in the ears of the Australian batsman and was trying to get under his skin with his antics.

However, former Australian cricketers such as Shane Warne and Mark Waugh condemned the glovesman's behaviour. Speaking on Fox Cricket, legendary spinner Shane Warne expressed his displeasure regarding Rishabh Pant's chatter. The celebrated cricketer is of the opinion that a wicketkeeper must remain silent when the bowler is about to bowl.

Mark Waugh also echoed the same sentiments as he pointed out that he does not have an issue with the Indian southpaw encouraging the bowlers or having a laugh with his teammates. However, he opined that once the bowler is in his run-up, there should be no disturbances and the batsman should be allowed to concentrate. This is not the first time Matthew Wade and Rishabh Pant have exchanged verbal blows during the Test match as they also were involved in a similar banter during the Sydney Test.

The tension between the two players was pretty evident during a Washington Sundar over. The Australian batsman took his sweet time to face the ball as he waited for Rishabh Pant to finish. Mark Waugh also urged the umpires to step in if the situation gets out of hand and if it holding up the play. Matthew Wade got off to a positive start on one more occasion and looked confident at the crease. However, he failed to capitalize on it and was eventually dismissed by debutant T Natarajan for 45.

IND vs AUS live streaming details

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia are 274/5 after Day 1. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the game. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

That's stumps! Interesting day one at the Gabba with Marnus Labuschagne the star for Australia.



Scorecard: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/sPyNAywKmg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021

