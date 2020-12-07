Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head, Fans Demand Pacer's Inclusion In Test Team

It has been a tough few weeks for Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler from Hyderabad was rewarded for his performances for India A with the red ball and was handed a call up to the India vs Australia 2020 squad. However, in his greatest hour, life took a grave turn as the 26-year-old lost his father back home, while he was in Australia preparing for the tour that starts on December 17. Siraj was lauded for his commitment and character after he chose to stay back, and now has backed those qualities with his performance in the first tour game.

Australia A vs India live: Mohammed Siraj dismisses captain Travis head in a sensational spell

After the Indians declared their innings for 2️⃣4️⃣7️⃣/9️⃣ in the first innings, Australia A are now 1️⃣8️⃣6️⃣/5️⃣ at Tea on Day 2



2️⃣ wickets each for @y_umesh & @ashwinravi99

1️⃣ wicket for Mohammed Siraj pic.twitter.com/aiskpGIfuB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2020

Mohammed Siraj was in fine form on Monday morning as he consistently troubled the Australian batsmen with his accuracy and prodigious swing. The 26-year-old held his length and created pressure on the hosts, who lost their openers Will Pucovski and Joe Burns cheaply. Marcus Harris and captain Travis Head steadied the ship, but Siraj was too good for the later.

The elegant left-hander tried to play an expansive cover drive only for the ball to hold its shape and crash back into the stumps after a thick inside edge. Siraj's impact delighted the netizens who hoped that it will be the Hyderabad pacer's start to life in red-ball cricket as well.

Mohammed Siraj has created so many chances in this Match. Wickets column doesn't do justice. — tony ⎊ (@joeys_chandler) December 7, 2020

Always good to watch Siraj bowl well. Has probably been at par with Umesh today morning. Has bowled some very good balls. — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) December 7, 2020

8 overs in a row for Siraj and he is mighty impressive with the red ball. Can't wait to see him wear the Indian Test Jersey soon.

Making the ball move even after 29 overs, that's sheer skill. Good find for red ball IMO.#IndAvsAusA — Mohit Bedmutha (@mohitbedmutha) December 7, 2020

With experienced pacer Ishant Sharma ruled out of the tour, calls for Siraj to play the first Test in Adelaide grew after his inspired performance on Monday. Siraj will be battling it out with fellow Bangalore Indian Premier League (IPL) teammates Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini for a place in the side. Yadav has got two wickets in the first innings so far, while Saini is away with the T20I squad but is expected to play the last tour game. Siraj has been a revelation in his first-class career, having picked up 147 wickets in just 36 games.

Siraj father death: Indian pacer stays back to fulfil father's dream

In an official statement by BCCI, the national cricket board revealed that Mohammed Siraj had been offered the chance to travel back to India to attend his father's last rites. However, the 26-year-old decided to stay put in Australia and work hard to earn his debut during the tour. Later in a BCCI.tv interview, Siraj revealed that it was his father's dream to see him make his country and team proud and after a chat with his mother, he decided to give it his best shot.

