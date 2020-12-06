Hardik Pandya 'impressed' By T Natarajan, Cites The Speedster As An 'example' For Many

Awestruck by T Natarajan's performance for the Men in Blue down under, Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been 'impressed' by the newcomer, especially after his heroics in the second T20 against Australia on Sunday. Pandya heaped praise on the speedster, highlighting that he 'keeps it simple' and that's what the Baroda-lad likes. After the match, the Indian all-rounder had also stated that the Man of the Match should have been awarded to Natarajan instead of him.

Addressing a press briefing after India's series win, Pandya said, "To be honest, I am just so impressed with him. He keeps it simple and I like people who keep it simple, they don't complicate it too much. He is one of those where if you tell him Nattu, you have to go yorker, he goes yorker. If you tell him bowl wide slower balls, he goes and bowls that. He has been actually fantastic. Coming from the place where he has come and the opportunity where he came as a net bowler and got picked into the side - it shows character. Its learning for lot of people that if you keep things simple in life, it will benefit you in lots of ways and he is an example."

29-year-old Natarajan might have made his debut for Team India late, but has been on money ever since his first-match. He made his T20 debut on Friday against Australia and swung into action picking up 3 wickets. The Tamil Nadu pacer also had a wonderful outing on Sunday as he was the only Indian bowler to restrict Australians from scoring. Off his four overs, Natarajan gave away only 20 runs and picked 2 crucial wickets.

Pandya clinches series for India

Pandya himself was on song on Sunday as he led India to clinch the T20 series 2-0. Pandya, who has been deprived of bowling due to his back injury, smashed the Aussies as guided India to a six-wicket victory. He played a brilliant knock of 42 runs off 22 balls, with two humongous sixes to seal the deal at the end, and earned himself the Man of the Match award. Voice of Indian cricket Harsha Bhogle also went on to declare Pandya as the 'most feared finisher' in the game.

Chasing a stiff target of 195, India had to attack right from the word 'Go' and that is exactly what openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan had done in the Powerplay overs. Dhawan scored a fine half-century before he was dismissed for 52. Skipper Virat Kohli then took care of the proceedings and brought the visitors back in the hunt with a solid knock of a 24-ball 50 before a brilliant catch from his opposite number Matthew Wade behind the stumps sent him back just when it appeared that he would single-handedly get the job done.

Enter Hardik Pandya and he showed why he is Team India's most bankable power-hitter as he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners. He hit two big sixes in the final over as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by six wickets and a couple of balls to spare. The Baroda cricketer remained unbeaten on a 42 (22) at a strike rate of nearly 191 including three boundaries and two maximums.

