Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Golden Duck, Registers A Rare Failure At Vizag

Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to make his bat do the talking in the second ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday after being asked to bat first by the visiting captain Kieron Pollard. Even though, Kohli was dismissed for a run-a-ball four in the previous game, he did not even trouble the scorers at Vizag.

Virat Kohli dismissed for a golden duck

The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got the Men In Blue off to a flying start as the duo hit the West Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. The two put on a double-century stand i.e. 227 runs for the opening wicket as both scored their respective tons. After Rahul's wicket, both Kohli and his deputy Rohit were expected to toy with the bowling attack but that was not to be as the skipper went back to the pavilion even before he could get off the mark.

This happened on the third ball of the 38th over bowled by Virat's opposite number Kieron Pollard. Pollard had bowled a slower delivery on the middle stump as Kohli offered a shot early on decided to go for a fierce pull shot. The ball after getting a top-edge flew up in the air and Roston Chase took a very good catch at mid-wicket. The Indian captain was stunned for a moment after what had just happened and there was also a pin drop silence in the crowd. Meanwhile, his West Indian counterpart celebrated the prized scalp as the hosts lost two quick wickets in succession. Kohli was out for a golden duck. This was also a rare failure for Virat Kohli who has managed three centuries and two half-centuries at Vizag. The video of Kohli's dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

A must-win match for India

India who have come to Vizag after an eight-wicket loss in Chennai in the first ODI must win this match to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have ensured that they have laid a solid foundation for the Men In Blue. The 'Hitman' who made a magnificent ton has been dismissed for a 138-ball 159 at a strike rate of 115.22. His splendid knock included 17 boundaries and five maximums.

