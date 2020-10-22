Mohammad Siraj Produces Record-breaking Bowling Spell Against Kolkata; Watch Video

The Kolkata team locked horns with the in-form Bangalore side in a much-anticipated clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. Kolkata's Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first. Virat Kohli had also admitted after the toss that he was also inclined to bat first on the surface. However, the Bangalore captain was left mighty pleased with the side's tremendous bowling performance upfront.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj spell vs Kolkata

The 26-year-old replaced Shahbaz Ahmed in the side and was assigned a new role for the contest. Mohammed Siraj, who generally is used in the middle overs, was asked to bowl with the new ball by Virat Kohli. The ploy proved to be advantageous as the fast bowler made an impact right from his first over.

Kolkata opener Rahul Tripathi was the first victim to perish against Mohammed Siraj's swing bowling as he nicked an outswing ball straight to the wicketkeeper. It was a double whammy for the bowler as he knocked Nitish Rana's timber right on the next ball to send him packing with a golden duck. A double-wicket maiden is a rarity in the shortest format of the game, but Siraj, with his accurate lengths and late swing movement, ensured that he did not let the batsmen off the hook.

Mohammed Siraj replicated his first over heroics in his following over as he dismissed the dangerous-looking Tom Banton with yet another away swinger. The Hyderabad-based cricketer, who was heavily criticised for leaking runs against Punjab, proved his mettle by picking three wickets in his first nine deliveries. The bowler, after his second successive maiden, became the first player in the league's history to bowl two maidens in a match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Bangalore result

Eoin Morgan's temptation to put runs on the board first up on the Abu Dhabi strip backfired as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The onus was on Kolkata's current captain Morgan and ex-captain Dinesh Karthik to steer their team to a respectable total. However, Yuzvendra Chahal ended Karthik's innings as the wicketkeeper batsman's dismal form in the league continued.

Eoin Morgan scored a scratchy 30 before falling to Washington Sundar as he tried to up the ante for the side. Handy cameos by tailenders like Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson helped the team to reach a modest total of 84. Virat Kohli and co. chased down the total comfortably with 8 wickets in hand.

That's a BIG WIN for #RCB here in Abu Dhabi as they beat #KKR by 8 wickets.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/qgNXRFpzYE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020

