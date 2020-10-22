Lalchand Rajput Oddly Skips Travelling To Pakistan, Zimbabwe Cricket Reveals Reason For It

Zimbabwe are all set to lock horns with Pakistan in two limited-overs series starting October 30. The two teams will first take on each other in a three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi followed by a three-match ODI series in Lahore. Zimbabwe will be playing their first international series after the COVID-19 induced hiatus but will be without their head coach Lalchand Rajput for the tour of Pakistan.

Zimbabwe Cricket issued a statement recently stating the reason behind Lalchand Rajput's absence. According to the statement, the Indian embassy in Harare had sought an exemption for Rajput visiting Pakistan, citing travel guidelines issued by the Government of India for its citizens. The official statement also confirmed that in Rajput's absence, bowling coach Douglas Hondo would take charge of the team during the tour.

@ZimCricketv head coach @Lalchandrajput7 will miss the @TheRealPCB tour after the Embassy of India in Harare wrote to @ZimCricketv asking that he be exempted from visiting Pakistan. The Embassy of Pakistan in Harare had issued a visa to Rajput.#PAKvZIM | #LalchandRajput pic.twitter.com/LQ7LExKFic — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 20, 2020

The 58-year old Rajput has represented India in six international games (four ODIs and two Tests) and was appointed as Zimbabwe's head coach in August 2018, after they failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup. Rajput is more famously known for being the Indian men's cricket team's manager when they won the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership, when the team did not have a full-time head coach.

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 series is the first time that the two teams are locking horns in the country since 2015 when they became the first Full Member to tour Pakistan after the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.

Shoaib Malik snubbed by PCB for Zimbabwe series

Pakistan have left out veterans Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir from the upcoming Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020. During a press conference in Lahore, head coach and national selector of Pakistan cricket team, Misbah ul Haq made it clear that they are looking for youngsters. Misbah ul Haq reckoned that they are trying some new players in T20s but not in the ODIs because they lead towards automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and are more important.

Shoaib Malik hung his boots from Test cricket in 2015 and called it quits from ODIs after the end of 2019 World Cup, however, he continues to play for Pakistan in T20Is. The right-hander has been an avid servant of Pakistan cricket, in a career spanning over two decades.

With PCB looking to give opportunities to youngsters, it could very well be the end of the road for veterans like Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed. It is a possibility that Malik will hang his boots from international cricket after being snubbed by the board, although there is no official announcement on that as yet from the player or the board.

